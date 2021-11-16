Coronavirus India Live Updates: Singapore Ends Quarantine For Vaccinated Indians

Singapore will allow vaccinated arrivals from five more countries, including Indonesia and India, to access the country without quarantine via its travel lanes from November 29, its transport minister said on Monday.

New Delhi:

The programme is expected to be extended to visitors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from early next month, the minister told a briefing.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

Nov 16, 2021 06:19 (IST)
No Quarantine For Vaccinated Indians Going To Singapore From November 29
