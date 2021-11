US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announces gloabl deal for its oral Covid treatment.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its oral antiviral Covid-19 medication available more cheaply in poorer countries, if it passes trials and regulatory approval.

The deal with the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) would make the candidate drug available at a lower cost in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering around 53 percent of the world's population.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)