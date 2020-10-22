Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Brazil Volunteer Dies In AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial

New Delhi:
COVID-19: Regulator said testing of vaccine would continue after the volunteer's death (Representational)
Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter.
The regulator said testing of the vaccine would continue after the volunteer's death. It provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is helping coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, separately said that the volunteer was Brazilian but did not say where the person lived.
AstraZeneca shares turned negative and were down 1.7%.
Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:
Coronavirus update: COVID-19 pandemic provided learning curve to be more resilient, prepared for future, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
The coronavirus pandemic has provided a learning curve for us to be better prepared for the future, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Dr Harsh Vardhan was addressing the World Bank- International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meeting on Wednesday based on the theme -- "Unleashing the South Asian Century through Human Capital for All" and "Investing in COVID-19 Vaccines and Primary Healthcare Delivery System".
Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases in Argentina rises by record 18,326
Argentina has confirmed 18,326 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 1,037,325, the national Ministry of Health said.
"Today, 18,326 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 1,037,325," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.
The death count from the coronavirus in Argentina has increased by 423 to 27,519 people within the same period of time, ANI reported.