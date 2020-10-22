Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Brazil Volunteer Dies In AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial

COVID-19: Regulator said testing of vaccine would continue after the volunteer's death (Representational)

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter.

The regulator said testing of the vaccine would continue after the volunteer's death. It provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials.

The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is helping coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, separately said that the volunteer was Brazilian but did not say where the person lived.

AstraZeneca shares turned negative and were down 1.7%.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 22, 2020 06:58 (IST) Coronavirus update: COVID-19 pandemic provided learning curve to be more resilient, prepared for future, says Dr Harsh Vardhan



The coronavirus pandemic has provided a learning curve for us to be better prepared for the future, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Dr Harsh Vardhan was addressing the World Bank- International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meeting on Wednesday based on the theme -- "Unleashing the South Asian Century through Human Capital for All" and "Investing in COVID-19 Vaccines and Primary Healthcare Delivery System".