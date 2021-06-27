Coronavirus Live News Updates: India Records 48,698 COVID-19 Cases, 1,183 Deaths In A Day

The death count climbed to 3,94,493 with 1,183 more fatalities on Saturday.

A single-day rise of 48,698 COVID-19 infections took India's case tally to 3,01,83,143 while the weekly positivity rate declined to 2.97 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The death count climbed to 3,94,493 with 1,183 more fatalities being reported due to the viral disease in a day.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,95,565 and now accounts for 1.97 per cent of the total infections.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 for the 44th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,91,93,085. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

Till June 25, over 31 crore doses have been administered in the country to curb the pandemic, the government said while responding to a slew of questions raised by the Supreme Court in its May 31 order during hearing of a suo motu case related to Covid management.

In a 375-page affidavit filed in the top court, Union health ministry said as per the projected mid-year population for 2020, the population of the country aged 18 years and above is approximately 93-94 crore and as such, administering two doses to these beneficiaries would require an estimated 186 to 188 crore doses.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jun 27, 2021 06:08 (IST) COVID-19: Delhi Gyms To Reopen From Monday, Weddings Can Have 50 Guests

Gyms and yoga centres have been allowed to reopen in Delhi from Monday at 50 per cent capacity, an official government order said.



Banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels have also been permitted to host weddings, but the number of guests has been capped at 50, the order said.

Gyms and yoga centres have been allowed to reopen in Delhi from Monday at 50 per cent capacity, an official government order said.

Banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels have also been permitted to host weddings, but the number of guests has been capped at 50, the order said.

The national capital, which recorded 85 new infections in 24 hours - its lowest daily rise in Covid cases since May 1, 2020, has been easing pandemic restrictions over the last few days. Last week, Delhi allowed shops to remain open through the week and markets to open with partial workforce as daily cases showed a downward trend.