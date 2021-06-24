Coronavirus Live News Updates: India's Covid Tally Crosses 3 Crore-Mark With 50,848 Cases In A Day

The active cases further declined to 6,43,194 comprising 2.14 per cent of the total infections

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the three crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days.

The total tally mounted to 3,00,28,709 with 50,848 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the death count climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one crore mark on December 19 after which it took around 136 days to cross the two crore mark on May 4.

The active cases further declined to 6,43,194 comprising 2.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, amid worries of a possible third Covid wave, along with the emergence of a Delta Plus variant in parts of the country, one of India's top doctors and genome sequencer has brushed aside concerns of this new mutant fuelling an upsurge in infections. Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), also advised caution against lowering the guard on the second wave itself.

Jun 24, 2021 06:23 (IST) COVID-19 - No Evidence Delta Plus Will Cause Possible 3rd Wave: Top Genome Sequencer

"At this point, there is no evidence to suggest that Delta Plus...has anything to do with a possible third wave," Dr Agarwal told NDTV.