Coronavirus Live: India Logs 5,072 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In A Day

India recorded 5,072 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4.44 crore while the active cases further declined to 47, 945 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The country also reported seven Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5.28 lakh.

A decline of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

