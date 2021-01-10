Queues, Covid Tests, Hand Stamps For UK Flyers At Bengaluru Airport

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhaklar had reviewed arrangements at Bengaluru international airport.

The first set of passengers from Britain arrived in Bengaluru early this morning as India partly resumed air traffic from that country after a two-week suspension ending January 6.

With each flight from the United Kingdom reported to be carrying passengers to capacity, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhaklar had reviewed all arrangements for compulsory health screening and testing on arrival to avoid chaos.

The minister had said that all the flights were coming in with 300 to 350 passengers.

Hands of UK flight passengers were stamped for easy identification at Kempegowda International Airport.

On Sunday, the passengers who arrived at the city's Kempegowda International Airport got RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, and their hands were also stamped.

The stamp read "UK Passenger" and mentioned the date of arrival in indelible ink for easy identification.

As per rules issued by the centre to contain the spread of a "more contagious" mutant UK strain of coronavirus, it is compulsory for all UK returnees to not only carry a negative Covid test, but also get tested on arrival.

Those testing positive will need to remain in single-room institutional quarantine for 14 days as their samples are sent for genome sequencing to check for the presence of the UK strain. If the mutant virus is detected, their contacts would also be isolated at government-approved centres.

Those who test negative can go home, but they will have to strictly remain inside their residence for 14 days, as per the rules.

Visuals of orderly lines of passengers maintaining social distancing while being screened and tested were in sharp contrast to the chaos that unfolded at the Delhi international airport on Saturday, January 8.

Change of isolation rules for UK returnees arriving in Delhi, including 7-day institutional quarantine even for those who test negative, and long waiting time for Covid test results led to a heated exchange between airport staff and the passengers.

India resumed air travel with the UK on January 6, with airlines from both countries only allowed 15 flights each to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad for now.

Strict testing and tracing measures are being taken to ensure the UK strain does not enter the community through the passengers who may be potentially infected.

India has 90 cases of COVID-19 caused by the UK coronavirus strain. All cases with mutant strain have been detected in flyers from that country and their contacts. They are all in single-room institutional quarantine and recovering.

The country has a total of 1.04 crore Covid cases, 1.5 related deaths and over 1 crore recoveries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)