India On Mission For Self-Reliance, Says PM Modi At India-US Summit

India is facing a big challenge over the coronavirus outbreak, but the resilience and aspirations of the people have ensured that the country is holding its own, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. Delivering the keynote address at India-US strategic partnership forum, the Prime Minister a detailed account of how the country is gaining ground in the battle with the pandemic as well as advancing in other areas.

Over the last months, the country has "battled floods, two cyclones and locust attacks, apart from Covid," the Prime Minister said, adding. "This has made our people stronger."

Today, the country has enough capacity for Intensive Care Units and more, PM Modi said. "We are second largest PPE kit manufacturers in the world. From one coronavirus testing lab in January, we now have 1600 labs across the country," he added.

A county with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates and now the recovery rate is also rising, he said.

Alongside the battle with coronavirus, the country has managed to keep advancing in other areas also, the Prime Minister said, adding that the pandemic "has affected several things but not aspirations of 1.3 billion people".