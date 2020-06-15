Intense Lockdown In Chennai, Nearby Towns From June 19, No Sunday Break

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cases -- second only to Maharashtra.

Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, from June 19 to 30.

Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cases -- second only to Maharashtra -- and the spike has continued despite several restrictions by the state government.

More than 70 per cent of Tamil Nadu's 44,661 coronavirus cases are from Chennai, where the infection is raging in urban slums. On Sunday, Chennai recorded 1,415 fresh cases, logging 31,896 patients in total.

Sources said the lockdown in Chennai and its suburbs will be intense and full restrictions will operate on the two Sundays in this period. No taxis, autos and private transport will be allowed to run except for emergencies. People will have to buy essential items from within a 2 km radius. Only the working of hospitals, laboratory and pharmacies will be allowed.

Banks will be allowed to operate with 33 per cent staff only on June 29 and 30.

Essential services including shops selling milk, vegetables and fruits, mobile outlets, groceries will be open. Petrol pumps will be allowed to run between 6 am and 4 pm. Takeaways from restaurants will be allowed between 6am and 8 pm.

Amma canteens will also remain open and construction workers can stay on site.

Quarantine rules for incoming passengers from other states or abroad will remain the same and cargo movement will be uninterrupted, the government has said.