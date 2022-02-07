India's Daily Covid Cases Drop Below 1 Lakh (83,876) After A Month

India's active caseload currently stands at 11,08,938.

The active cases comprise 2.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.

The positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent. Positivity rate is the number of people that test positive for Covid out of every hundred tests conducted.

The Drugs Controller General of India yesterday granted emergency-use approval to the single-show Sputnik Light vaccine. This is the 9th Covid vaccine approved in India.

Physical classes for standard 9 to 12 resumed in five states after a decline in Covid cases.

There were 1,99,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the country's total recoveries to 4,06,60,202.

India's weekly positivity rate stands at 9.18 per cent.

Delhi reported 1,410 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate in the national capital fell to 2.45 per cent.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,666 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,03,700, while the death of 66 persons took the death count to 1,43,074.