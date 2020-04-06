'Come Out In 24 Hours': Uttarakhand Top Cop To Mosque Event Participants

India COVID-19 Cases: Anil Raturi asked the participants to declare themselves within 24 hours.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi on Sunday warned all the people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month to come out and declare themselves within 24 hours or face prosecution for murder.

"People who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event should come forward and disclose the information within 24 hours, otherwise, FIR (First Information Report) will be registered against them under sections of murder and attempt to murder," DGP Anil Raturi said.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after a large number of positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has crossed 4,000 and over 100 have died.

World 12,75,773 Cases 9,43,245 Active 2,63,021 Recovered 69,507 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 183 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,75,773 and 69,507 have died; 9,43,245 are active cases and 2,63,021 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 10:54 am.