India Under 21-Day Lockdown: What Is Open, What Is Not

Coronavirus lockdown rules: Food shops will be allowed to stay open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a total lockdown in India from midnight for 21 days to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Here is what it means, according to guidelines put out by the government:

What is shut:

All transport, flights, trains, roadways

All government offices with exceptions

Commercial and private establishments

Industrial establishments

Hospitality establishments

Educational institutions

All places of worship, religious congregations

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions

Exceptions:

Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs

Essential services like sanitation, water supply, power

Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemists, labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance

Transport for all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital support

Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder

Home delivery of food, medicines, medical equipment

Print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services and IT-enabled services (for essential services)

Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail, storage outlets

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services

Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI

Cold storage and warehousing services

Private security services

Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Production units, which require continuous process, after obtaining required permission from state government

Transport of essential goods, fire, law and order and emergency services

Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels accommodating tourists and those stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew, establishments used for quarantine.

In funerals, not more than 20 persons will be permitted.

Defence, central armed police forces, treasury

Public utilities like petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG

Disaster management, post offices, police, home guards, fire and emergency services, prisons.

Penalties:

All persons who have arrived in India after February 15 and all directed quarantine will stay home or face action that could mean up to six months in jail

Punishment for obstruction of duty: One to two years in jail or fine

Punishment for false claim: Up to two years in jail and fine

Punishment for false alarm: Up to one year in jail or with fine