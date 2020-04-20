Coronavirus - Indian Envoy's Tweet Amid Backlash Over 'Islamophobia' Posts In India

PM Modi spoke on Sunday against discrimination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

India and UAE share the values of non-discrimination on any grounds, the Indian ambassador to the country tweeted on Monday amid growing resentment in the Arab world over reports of Muslims being targeted in India over the coronavirus pandemic.

"India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this," Ambassador Pavan Kapoor.

He quoted a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he had said, "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together."

The tweets come after a backlash in Arab countries, including UAE and Kuwait, over instances of Muslims being targeted in India amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the federation of 57 Muslim nations, on Sunday had tweeted:

1/2 #OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

2/2 #OIC-IPHRC urges the #Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of #Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted #Muslim minority as per its obligations under int"l HR law. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

Several Twitter users in Arab nations, including a member of UAE's royal family have expressed their dismay at the vilification of Muslims in India since a congregation hosted last month by Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat emerged as the biggest cluster of coronavirus cases in the country.

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed. — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

Every year, more than 55 billion $ are transferred to India from the Gulf countries, and more than 120 billion annually from all Muslim countries.



Indians (mostly Hindus) are treated well in these countries.



In return, how are Muslims treated in India?#india#Indian — عبدالرحمن النصار (@alnassar_kw) April 16, 2020

@PMOIndia Respected Prime minister @narendramodi India's relation with the Arab world has been that of mutual respect. Do you allow your parliamentarian to publicly humiliate our women? We expect your urgent punitive action against @Tejasvi_Surya for his disgraceful comment. pic.twitter.com/emymJrc5aU — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) April 19, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had spoken out against any form of discrimination, saying the COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone equally.

The Prime Minister's post comes on a day when a police case was filed against a hospital in Uttar Pradesh after it placed an ad in local papers that it would admit Muslim patients only after COVID-19 screening.

Earlier this month, the Indian government had said that certain communities and neighbourhoods are being vilified based on false reports floating on social media and elsewhere, issuing an advisory to address the social stigma and discrimination surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisory asked people not to spread on social media the names, identity or the locality of those affected by the virus or under quarantine. It also urged people to avoid spreading fear and panic.

The advisory came after a spurt in coronavirus cases following a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at its Markaz or headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, and instances of people blaming the Muslim community for the spread of the disease.

