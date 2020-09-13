India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 47 Lakh, 94,372 New Cases In A Day: 10 Points

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

The government today released a set of fresh protocols for patients recovering from the highly contagious disease. "Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness,unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness," it has underlined, asking patients who suffered severe symptoms to take extra care.

The NEET National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be held today across the country amid a surge in cases. Overall, more than 16 lakh students have registered for this exam.

India's coronavirus recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September, the Health Ministry said this morning, adding that more than 70,000 recoveries have been reported every day.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) is ready to restart coronavirus vaccine trials - pending permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) - the manufacturer said in a statement on Saturday evening after the UK cleared trials for AstraZeneca.

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 4,321 fresh infections in 24 hours taking the city's tally to over 2.14 lakh, government data showed on Saturday. The spike comes as the capital resumed metro services just days ago and reopened bars on a trial basis.

Maharashtra which is the most affected by the pandemic reported 22,084 new cases, 13,489 discharged cases and 391 deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,37,765 including 7,28,512 recoveries and 2,79,768 active cases, according to Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned the masses against being careless amid the coronavirus pandemic. He - while addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing on Saturday - shared a slogan to highlight the significance of social distancing and masks in the fight against the illness until a cure or vaccine is developed.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday affirmed the government's resolve to ensure that patient of COVID-19 must not be denied beds and must be provided prompt treatment. He said the collective goal must be to have a health system that is available, affordable and accessible to all and the aim of the Centre along with the states was to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent.