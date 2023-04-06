India's Daily Covid Cases Cross 5,000, 20% Higher Than Yesterday

The daily positivity rate currently stands at 3.32 per cent

India recorded 5,335 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, 20 per cent more than yesterday. Daily cases have crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time since September 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate, an indicator of the spread of the infection, currently stands at 3.32 per cent and the country has an active caseload of 25,587.

The active cases now stand at 0.06 per cent of the total caseload and the recovery rate is 98.75 per cent. The past 24 hours saw 2,826 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,41,82,538.

The consistent climb in daily case counts over the past few weeks has alarmed authorities at the centre and states. The governments have been holding review meetings to assess the readiness of the health infrastructure to tackle a surge in cases.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told NDTV in an exclusive that the government is prepared to deal with a spike in infections. ICU beds, oxygen supply, and other critical care arrangements are in place, he said, adding that there's a weekly review of preparedness.

Cases have been rising the in the national capital too. Delhi yesterday recorded 509 new infections as the positivity rate touched 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Friday.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation, Kejriwal had said there was no need to worry for now and that the government was taking all required steps.