Ramdev's Patanjali Asked For Details Of COVID Drug Claim By Government

Ramdev claimed the medicines were tested in clinical trials and showed "100 per cent favourable results".

Patanjali Ayurved has been asked by the government for details of Ayurvedic medicines it launched today claiming they can treat coronavirus within seven days. The company has also been told it has to stop advertising or publicizing such claims until they have been examined.

The medicines, "Coronil and Swasari", were developed based on research and trials on 280 patients across the country, said Patanjali's founder, Yoga teacher Ramdev.

The Ministry of Ayush has asked Patanjali to provide at the earliest details of the medicines, their composition, the results of its research, the hospitals where the research was conducted, whether the company had a clearance from the Institutional Ethics Committee and whether it had registered for the clinical trials.

"Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the ministry," Ayush said in a statement hours after the Patanjali launch.

The ministry has asked the Uttarakhand licensing authority to provide copies of the license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines.

There is no scientific evidence of any alternative cure for COVID-19, even as vaccines are being tested by many countries.

"The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for corona. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial-based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS," Ramdev was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We are launching COVID medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered. We were able to control Corona and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted," he claimed.

Patanjali says it collaborated with National Institute of Medical Sciences or NIMS University, Jaipur.

"With the help of NIMS, Jaipur we conducted the clinical control study on 95 patients. The biggest thing which came out of this is that within three days 69 per cent patients recovered and became negative from positive (cases) and within seven days 100 per cent of them became negative," said Ramdev, claiming that necessary approvals for conducting trials of the medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities.