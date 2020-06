Over 18,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours in India, the biggest one-day jump in the country since the pandemic was first reported in January. With 18,552 new cases, the total number of cases have risen to 508,953, the Health Ministry said this morning. 384 COVID-19 deaths were also reported during the period, taking the total number of casualties due to the virus to 15,685. It was the eighth day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.