Odisha Man Arrested For Theft Found COVID-19+ve, Police Station Vacated

The administration said COVID-19 test of all the personnel will be conducted. (Representational)

The Puri district administration on Sunday vacated the Kumbharpada police station after a person arrested in a snatching case tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The police station was sanitised and about 30 personnel, including the inspector in-charge, were lodged at a hotel as a precautionary measure, they said.

The administration said COVID-19 test of all the personnel posted at the police station will be conducted.

We will decide on Monday after contact tracing on whom to sent on quarantine, Superintendent of Police US Dash said.

The person arrested in connection with a snatching case was brought to the police station four days ago, said.

He later tested positive for COVID-19, they said.