Coronavirus Updates: Ministers Back In Offices From Today As Centre Alters Strategy To Deal With COVID-19 Crisis

The Council of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, will resume work at their ministries from today, a day before the end of the lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, sources said on Saturday evening. Red, orange, and green - the colour code for traffic lights will now be used on the country's map to COVID-19 and virus-free zones, and therefore people's movement. After a meeting with at least 13 Chief Ministers on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indicated that the lockdown will be extended - but there will be relaxations in certain areas and cases to ensure the survival of the economy as well. This is where the colour coding comes in, some of the participating Chief Ministers, including the Chief Minister of Puducherry, told the media after the meeting. The coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown has pushed the government to take the ordinance route to formulate three of the four labour codes it is planning. The codes have already been introduced in parliament. One of them - the code on wages, which clubs together the laws relating to minimum wages, bonus, equal remuneration and a few others - has already been passed. An Ordinance or executive order will bring the other three into effect.

Apr 13, 2020 08:42 (IST) COVID-19 latest: Government offices in Goa to resume functioning



The Goa government has decided to resume operations of all its departments from today with 50 per cent strength of employees attending the office on an alternate basis.

Apr 13, 2020 08:31 (IST) COVID-19: The coronavirus death count has reached 308 in India



308 people have died of coronavirus in India with 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. The highly infectious novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected 9,152 people in the country, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.

Apr 13, 2020 08:19 (IST) Coronavirus latest: US records 1,514 virus deaths In past 24 hours: Report



The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University

Apr 13, 2020 07:57 (IST) Coronavirus: Varanasi's Madanpura area has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot



Varanasi's Madanpura area has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot after positive cases were found. The police barricading the place to restrict movement of people.