"Police Beating Up Delivery Guys": E-Tailers Complain Amid Lockdown

Across India, there have been reports of grocery, medicine and food delivery agents being abused and assaulted by policemen.

'Police Beating Up Delivery Guys': E-Tailers Complain Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus: Policemen have been canining people seen on streets during the lockdown.

New Delhi:

E-commerce companies delivering essentials like groceries, medicines and food are facing attacks and harassment from law enforcement officials leading to severe inconvenience in times of an unprecedented crisis, online retailers have said calling for an urgent intervention from the government.

K Ganesh, promoter of online platforms like BigBasket, FreshMenu and Portea Medical, said that over the last few days, policemen have abused, assaulted and in one case even arrested a delivery agent leading to huge disruption in their activities.

"Even though the government has done absolutely the right step and has been categorical in exempting essential services and have specified essential services like online delivery of goods, groceries, food, medicines and medical equipment, that message has not gone to the people down the line," Mr Ganesh told NDTV.

"The cop there does not that it's an essential service, he has no mechanism to allow and disallow somebody. In many cases, they are being harsh, they are beating up people. In Kerala, one of our health workers going to service a patient was arrested," he said.

"People are risking their lives, please don't beat them up. Challan them. If people run away because their colleagues are beaten up, we cannot do anything. Don't beat up people trying to deliver goods and services," Mr Ganesh added.

The statement was echoed by online grocery retailer Grofers and meat delivery platform FreshToHome, which said they were facing obstructions in delivering from local authorities who were enforcing the coronavirus lockdown indiscriminately.

The disruptions have led to wastage as well. In a message to customers, grocery and milk delivery website MilkBasket it was forced to dump 15,000 litres of milk and 10,000 kg of vegetables.

Amid increasing reports of such incidents, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said at a news conference: "We will issue e-passes to vegetable-sellers, grocers among others to ensure essential supplies during the lockdown."

Delhi Police public relations officer MS Randhawa told NDTV they will take action against policemen accused of attacking delivery executives.

Gurgaon Police also tweeted that it had asked policemen to allow delivery services.

States across India have seen instances of panic-buying and looting following announcements of lockdown, as people scrambled to stock up on basic necessities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised there will be no shortage of essentials but the targeting of delivery executives has jeopardised that assurance.

Shelves in New Delhi and Mumbai were stripped bare of staples like lentils and rice as India went into a 21-day shutdown aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus that has affected over 500 people across the country and killed at least nine.

Comments
CoronavirusCOVID-19Lockdown

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter