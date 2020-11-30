Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally Nears 94 Lakh, 1,36,696 Total Deaths

Coronavirus Cases In India: There are 4,53,956 active cases in the country. (File)

Coronavirus cases in India are steadily on the rise with 41,810 new infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 93,92,919. There were 496 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases went down by 984. There are 4,53,956 active cases in the country.

Over 42,000 people recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to over 88 lakhs. The total deaths in the country stand at 1,36,696.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20. Over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported less than 5,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. The number of deaths is relatively low at 68 -- the last time the national capital reported lower deaths was on November 7. The Sunday figures bring relief to the authorities that have been fighting an unprecedented surge in infections in Delhi.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 4,906 cases which is lower than its Saturday figure of 4,998. On November 27, Delhi had reported 5,482 coronavirus cases; 5,475 cases a day before that. The declining Covid trend is good news for the national capital that had seen its daily Covid count crossing the 8,500-mark.

Here are the LIVE updates on India Coronavirus Cases:

Nov 30, 2020 06:53 (IST) England's COVID-19 Infections Down 30% During National Lockdown: Survey

COVID-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England's month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed on Monday.

England began its second national lockdown on Nov. 5 to curb rapidly rising infections and protect its health system. The country is due to return to a regional approach to restrictions from Dec. 2.

Levels of infection fell 30%, with 96 people per 10,000 infected between Nov. 13 and Nov. 24, according to interim results of the study by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI.

The last iteration of the research, carried out between Oct. 16 and Nov. 2, showed 130 infections per 10,000 people.

"The findings show cases were rising as the country entered lockdown, but this was followed by a decrease as national measures successfully lowered infection rates across the country," a statement issued by the health department said.

Nov 30, 2020 06:22 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Across J&K Till Year End

Issuing fresh COVID-related guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said all educational institutions would remain closed till December 31 while no fresh permission or passes are required for activities which were already permitted in the union territory.

It also put all the 20 districts, 10 each in Kashmir and Jammu regions, in the 'orange 'category but said the Lakhanpur -- the gateway to J-K bordering Punjab on National highway 44 -- with a buffer of 500-metre radius and the Jawahar Tunnel, which connects Kashmir with the Jammu region, on either side have been classified as 'red' zones.

"All schools, colleges, higher educational institutions (including anganwadi centres) etc will continue to remain closed till 31st December, except training institutions run by the central and state government, "read an order issued by Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, BV R Subrahmanyam.

Nov 30, 2020 06:00 (IST) Karnataka Reports Decline In New COVID-19 Cases

Karnataka on Sunday reported a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases at 1,291, and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,83,899 and the count to 11,765, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,530 patients getting discharged after recovery, while active cases touched 24,503.

On Saturday, the state had reported 1,522 cases and 12 fatalities.