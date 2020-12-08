Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 32,000 Covid-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hours

Active coronavirus cases in India dropped below the 4-lakh mark.

Active coronavirus cases in India dropped below the 4-lakh mark as recoveries surpassed new cases over the past 24 hours when 32,981 fresh COVID-19 infections were detected against 8 lakh tests, government data shows. In this period, up to 391 people died fighting the viral disease, which has claimed 1,40,573 lives in the country so far. India's overall coronavirus tally now stands at 96.77 lakh.

