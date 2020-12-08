Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 32,000 Covid-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hours

Active coronavirus cases in India dropped below the 4-lakh mark as recoveries surpassed new cases over the past 24 hours when 32,981 fresh COVID-19 infections were detected against 8 lakh tests, government data shows. In this period, up to 391 people died fighting the viral disease, which has claimed 1,40,573 lives in the country so far. India's overall coronavirus tally now stands at 96.77 lakh.
Here are the LIVE updates on India Coronavirus Cases:
Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Use Approval For Covaxin
Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm that has been developing coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, has applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation, sources said on Monday.
It is the third firm after Serum Institute of India and American pharma giant Pfizer to apply for emergency use approval.
Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is currently in Phase 3 trials. The trials are on at 18 sites across the country with over 22,000 volunteers. Read
