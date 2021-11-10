Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 3.43 Crore Covid Cases In India So Far, 4.61 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's active caseload stands at 1,40,638, which is the lowest in 263 days.

India saw the lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases on Tuesday since early February with 10,126 fresh infections in a sign of relief as the country looks forward to an increase in the vaccination pace amid the fight against COVID-19.

The nation's active caseload stands at 1,40,638, which is the lowest in 263 days. The country has logged 3,43,66,987 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India's homegrown Covaxin, which got the WHO approval last week, has been recognised by the United Kingdom. No quarantine is required for fully vaccinated travellers in Britain as part of new rules effective from November 22.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

Nov 10, 2021 05:30 (IST) Pfizer Requests US Emergency Authorisation For Covid Booster For Adults

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older.

The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people.

The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19.