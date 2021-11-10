Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 3.43 Crore Covid Cases In India So Far, 4.61 Lakh Deaths

New Delhi:
India saw the lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases on Tuesday since early February with 10,126 fresh infections in a sign of relief as the country looks forward to an increase in the vaccination pace amid the fight against COVID-19.
The nation's active caseload stands at 1,40,638, which is the lowest in 263 days. The country has logged 3,43,66,987 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, India's homegrown Covaxin, which got the WHO approval last week, has been recognised by the United Kingdom. No quarantine is required for fully vaccinated travellers in Britain as part of new rules effective from November 22.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:
Pfizer Requests US Emergency Authorisation For Covid Booster For Adults
Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older.
The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people.
The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19.
Looking Forward To "Second Generation" Of Covid Vaccines: WHO Chief Scientist
The World Health Organization's chief scientist said Tuesday she was looking forward to the "second generation" of Covid-19 vaccines, which could include nasal sprays and oral versions.
Soumya Swaminathan said such vaccines could have advantages over the current crop as they would be easier to deliver than injections and could even be self-administered.
Swaminathan said there were 129 different candidate vaccines that have got as far as clinical trials -- being tested on humans -- while a further 194 are not yet that advanced in their development and are still being worked on in laboratories.
"This covers the entire range of technologies," she told a live interaction on WHO social media channels.
"They're still in development. I'm sure some of them will prove to be very safe and efficacious and others may not.