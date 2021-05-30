Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 21 Crore Doses Of Covid Vaccine Administered In India So Far

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. It said 14,15,190 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 in the same group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 1,82,25,509 persons across the country have received their first dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years their first vaccine dose, it said.

Meanwhile, more than 1.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with states and union territories, and over 4 lakh will be received by them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. The central government has so far provided, through the free of cost category and direct state procurement category, more than 22.77 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories (UTs).

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage is 20,80,09,397 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Saturday, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on Covid-19 Cases in India:

May 30, 2021 06:44 (IST) Coronavirus: Family Pension, Children Stipend For Dependants Of Covid Victims: Centre



Family pension will be given to dependants of those who died due to COVID-19, the government said today. The pension will be under the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the government said in a statement.