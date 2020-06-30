Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Announces Guidelines For Unlock2

COVID-19 India updates: Total cases are set to cross the 5.5 lakh-mark. (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: Large swathes of the country are set to remain under lockdown as the government announced the second phase of the country's gradual emergence from restrictions. While lockdown will stay containment zones, the other areas will have certain relaxations in terms of night curfew and people's presence in shops. But there will be no big ticket changes yet like opening of schools and colleges, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars and assembly halls or metro services will not happen yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the country today at 4 pm as the fifth phase of lockdown comes to an end.

The second phase of unlock comes as India recorded more than 19,000 new coronavirus patients for a second consecutive day and the total cases are set to cross the 5.5 lakh-mark.

Till July 31, only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones, of which national capital Delhi has more than 470. Besides, a number of states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Assam, have announced that they will extend the lockdown in some districts beyond June 30.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India Live Updates:

Jun 30, 2020 06:00 (IST) Karnataka: Police checked vehicles in Bengaluru last night.



The timing of night curfew has been revised to 8 pm-5 am with effect from 29th June. pic.twitter.com/x7lljEvphR - ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Jun 30, 2020 05:26 (IST) COVAXIN, India's First COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Set For Phase I, II Human Trials

A potential COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be developed in India, has been given DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) approval for Phase I and II human clinical trials that are scheduled to start across the country in July.

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, in association with ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research), COVAXIN is an inactivated vaccine, created from a strain of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus, that has shown promise in preclinical studies, demonstrating extensive safety and effective immune responses.

Drug manufacturers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus; a novel virus is one that has never previously been identified in humans, making the task of creating a vaccine that much harder.

Jun 30, 2020 05:25 (IST) Unlock2: 5-People Limit On Shops Removed, No Metro To Run

Large swathes of the country are set to remain under lockdown as the government announced the second phase of the country's gradual emergence from restrictions. While lockdown will stay containment zones, the other areas will have certain relaxations in terms of night curfew and people's presence in shops. But there will be no big ticket changes yet like opening of schools and colleges, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars and assembly halls or metro services will not happen yet. Large swathes of the country are set to remain under lockdown as the government announced the second phase of the country's gradual emergence from restrictions. While lockdown will stay containment zones, the other areas will have certain relaxations in terms of night curfew and people's presence in shops. But there will be no big ticket changes yet like opening of schools and colleges, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars and assembly halls or metro services will not happen yet.