Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Announces Guidelines For Unlock2

Coronavirus Live Updates: Large swathes of the country are set to remain under lockdown as the government announced the second phase of the country's gradual emergence from restrictions. While lockdown will stay containment zones, the other areas will have certain relaxations in terms of night curfew and people's presence in shops. But there will be no big ticket changes yet like opening of schools and colleges, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars and assembly halls or metro services will not happen yet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the country today at 4 pm as the fifth phase of lockdown comes to an end.
The second phase of unlock comes as India recorded more than 19,000 new coronavirus patients for a second consecutive day and the total cases are set to cross the 5.5 lakh-mark.
Till July 31, only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones, of which national capital Delhi has more than 470. Besides, a number of states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Assam, have announced that they will extend the lockdown in some districts beyond June 30.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India Live Updates:
Karnataka: Police checked vehicles in Bengaluru last night.- ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020
The timing of night curfew has been revised to 8 pm-5 am with effect from 29th June. pic.twitter.com/x7lljEvphR
Telangana: Central team constituted by Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and led by Joint Secy Lav Agarwal visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gandhi Hospital & the containment zone in Himayatnagar of Hyderabad yesterday to take stock of #COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/azjlJBvyOC- ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020