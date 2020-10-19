Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 75 Lakh With 61,871 New Cases

India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 75 Lakh With 61,871 New Cases.

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Ministry, the COVID-19 count includes 7,83,311 active cases and 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,031.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Saturday. This includes 9,70,173 samples tested on October 17.

"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%," the Health Ministry stated.

Oct 19, 2020 07:00 (IST) Coronavirus deaths cross 6,000-mark in West Bengal, tally races to 3,21,036

The COVID-19 death count in West Bengal went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,21,036, the health department said.



A total of 6,056 people have succumbed to the virus so far in the state, it said in a bulletin.



Since Saturday, 3,113 people have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.55 per cent. The total number of recoveries stood at 2,81,053.



North 24 Parganas district accounted for 17 deaths, while the metropolis registered 13 fatalities and Howrah (7), it said.





Oct 19, 2020 06:29 (IST) COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 3,914 new cases, 56 deaths

As many as 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,87,400.



The total figure includes 39,121 active cases and 6,37,637 recoveries.



So far, 10,642 deaths have been reported from the state.



Oct 19, 2020 06:23 (IST) COVID-19: 1,894 new cases, 39 deaths in Chhattisgarh



With 1,894 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's count rose to 1,60,396 and fatalities to 1,478 on Sunday, a health official said.



The number of recovered patients increased to 1,32,168 after 305 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,772 others completed their home isolation during the day.



The state now has 26,750 active cases, the official informed.



"Raipur district reported 144 new cases, taking its total count to 39,089, including 518 deaths. Balrampur district recorded 179 new cases, Raigarh 176, Korba 159, Rajnandagon 119 and Janjgir-Champa 118, among other districts," he said.

Oct 19, 2020 06:09 (IST) China Extends Emergency Use Of Its Covid Vaccines To Three More Cities



Days after joining the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the world, China has stepped up the usage of its coronavirus vaccines to three more cities for urgent use.



Three more cities in East China's Zhejiang Province are stepping up efforts to offer COVID-19 vaccines for urgent use, with priority being given to key groups in need before they can be rolled out to the general public, official media reports here said.



The cities of Yiwu, Ningbo and Shaoxing are targeting key groups with urgent need for vaccinations against COVID-19 following the city of Jiaxing, state-run Global Times quoted another daily, The Paper, as reporting on Saturday.