Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 9,216 New Covid Cases, 391 Deaths

Covid cases in India: The active cases in the country increased to 99,976 on Friday. (File)

India logged a daily spike of 9,216 Covid cases on Friday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,15,757. India also recorded 391 new deaths, pushing the total death count to 4,70,115.

The active cases increased to 99,976, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

India also for the first time reported 'Omicron' cases with two cases being detected in Karnataka. The new strain of the virus has triggered a global alarm with several countries announcing restrictions to arrest the spread of the 'Variant of Concern', declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The variant was first detected in South Africa earlier this month. Since then, the new strain has already been detected in several European countries. 'Omicron' is said to be much more infectious than the Delta variant.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases:

Dec 04, 2021 05:45 (IST) Coronavirus News Updates: Brazilian Supreme Court orders probe into Bolsonaro for linking COVID-19 vaccines to AIDS

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered on Friday that a probe be opened into President Jair Bolsonaro for having said during a live broadcast on multiple social media platforms in October that COVID-19 vaccines may raise the chance of contracting AIDS.

