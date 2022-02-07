Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 1.07 Lakh New Covid Cases, 865 Related Deaths

India Covid-19 Cases: Active cases stand at 12.25 lakh, constituting 2.90 per cent of total infections.

India reported 1,07,474 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, 16 per cent lower than the previous day's 1.27 lakh daily cases.

The country also recorded 865 new Covid-related deaths in a 24-hour period, taking the total death count due to the infection to 5,01,979. The total deaths resulting from COVID-19 crossed 5 lakhs on Friday.

The country's active cases stand at 12.25 lakh, constituting 2.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.91 per cent. At least 2,13,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 4,04,61,148.

The daily Covid positivity rate stands at 7.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 10.20 per cent.

The new cases were recorded after 14,48,513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 74.01 crore Covid tests have been conducted in India till date.

169.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 07, 2022 05:41 (IST) Coronavirus India Updates: Daily COVID-19 Cases Drop Below 30,000 In Kerala

Kerala saw a drop in daily coronavirus cases with 26,729 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, taking the total number of those affected by the disease to 62.71 lakh.

The Covid death count mounted to 58,255 with 22 additional deaths.

"Currently, there are 3,29,348 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only three per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release, adding that the state has tested 88,098 samples in the last 24 hours. Kerala saw a drop in daily coronavirus cases with 26,729 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, taking the total number of those affected by the disease to 62.71 lakh.