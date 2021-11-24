Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 7,579 New Cases, 236 Deaths On Tuesday

Covid cases in India: The recovery count stood at 98.32%, the highest since then. (File)

India added 7,579 new coronavirus cases and 236 related fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,45,26,480 infections and the death count to 4,66,147, according to yesterday's official update. The active cases stood at 1,13,584, comprising 0.33 per cent of the total count, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery count stood at 98.32 per cent, the highest since then.

Meanwhile, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Tuesday that a third Covid wave of a magnitude comparable to the first two waves is unlikely to hit India. He said the way the vaccines are holding up in terms of preventing severity and hospital admission, chances of any huge wave with large admissions is declining with each passing day.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India: