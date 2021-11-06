Coronavirus India Live: India Records 12,729 New Covid Cases, 221 Deaths

Last month, India's total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed the 100-crore mark. (File)

India recorded a single-day rise of 12,729 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country's infection tally to 3,43,33,754, while the active cases rose to 1,48,922.

The death count due to the infection climbed to 4,59,873, with 221 daily fatalities being recorded, the data showed.

The country recorded 12,165 more recoveries on Friday, taking the total tally of people who have recovered from the infection to 3,37,24,959.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 131 consecutive days now.

