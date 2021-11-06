10,929 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 14.14% Lower Than Yesterday

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.27 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 42 days, according to the ministry.

This week, the World Health Organization granted Covaxin an Emergency Use Listing, which means the 'made-in-India' vaccine will finally be recognised by other countries and Indians who received the shot need not self-quarantine or face restrictions when travelling abroad.

The United States has also given a green signal to the entry of people vaccinated with India-made Covaxin.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.92 crore.