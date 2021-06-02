Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi Records 623 New COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Cases: Tthe positivity rate in Delhi was 0.99 per cent. (Representational)

Delhi on Tuesday reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two and a half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below one percent for the second consecutive day. This is the third day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. On April 12, the figure was 72.

Delhi on Monday had reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more deaths, while the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 percent, according to a health department bulletin.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 variant first found in India will henceforth be referred to as the "Delta variant", the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday.

Here are the Live Updates on Covid-19 Cases in India:

Jun 02, 2021 07:00 (IST) India welcomes 15 ventilators, 12000 tablets of Favipiravir from Iceland



India on early Wednesday received a consignment of 15 ventilators, and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir from Iceland as the country combat the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The information about the consignment was shared by Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs, through his Twitter handle.

"Taking forward our warm and friendly ties. Welcome consignment of 15 Ventilators and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir that arrived from Iceland early this morning," tweeted Mr Bagchi.



Jun 02, 2021 06:39 (IST) Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till June 10 with some relaxations



The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 10 with some easing, an official said.

This is the fourth time that the curbs, first imposed on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures to contain coronavirus surge were scheduled to end on June 3.

"The Health Safety Week now stands extended till June 10. Some relaxations have been given, including the opening of all shops in 15 districts from 6 am to 2 pm with certain conditions," the official said.