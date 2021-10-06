Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Decision On Covaxin Clearance Next Week, Says WHO

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covaxin is India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine

Covaxin, India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, may be cleared by the World Health Organisation as early as next week when the UN agency and an independent group of experts meet. This comes almost a week after WHO delayed the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin as the global body sent more technical queries to its manufacturer, Bharat Biotech.

"WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin," WHO tweeted on Tuesday.

Bharat Biotech "has been submitting data to the WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional info at WHO's request on 27 September", another tweet read.

Meanwhile, India reported the lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in 209 days with 18,346 new infections on Tuesday - the country had reported 20,799 cases on Monday. At least 263 deaths due to coronavirus were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.75 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,52,902, lowest in 201 days.

Oct 06, 2021 05:51 (IST) Spain To Give Third Dose Of Covid Vaccine To 70 Year-Olds

Spain's health ministry said Thursday it would give third doses of coronavirus vaccines to the over-70s, hoping to improve their protection against Covid-19.

The National Public Health Commission has decided to offer the booster jab vaccinations from late October to elderly people who received a second vaccine dose more than six months ago, the ministry said in a statement.

Spain had until now only offered third doses to care home residents and some people with compromised immune systems.

"The aim is to increase protection of the most vulnerable," the ministry said.