Drone Technology Can Help Covid Vaccine Reach Remote Areas, Says Minister

Drones can help deliver vaccines in remote areas of the country, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Highlighting the significance of drone technology, the government has said that it would play a significant role in providing vaccines in remote territories across the country and provide an impetus to the vaccination drive.

Minister for Civil Aviation while addressing an event organised by industry body Ficci, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government is working as an “anchor customer” for vaccine usage and is also mapping and creating demand for drone technology in India.

The productivity linked scheme for drones which has been recently cleared by the government, will help attract more investments into the country and also generate employment, Mr Scindia said, while urging industry bodies to help the technology to grow.

The minister further said that the Centre's Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas or SVAMITVA scheme also aims to use drones to map villages.

The productivity linked incentive scheme as well as the new drone rules will also help domestic manufacturing of drones, Mr Scindia said.

“A 40 per cent value addition threshold for the sector gives a unique advantage to get off to a flying start,” he informed.

Promotion of the new technology is crucial for the drone industry's growth, the minister noted.