18,833 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours, Marginally Higher Than Yesterday

The test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.34 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 37 days.

Kerala, which has been reporting the bulk of cases, has also witnessed a sharp decline in cases over the past few days. At 9,735, it still leads the states in most number of daily cases. The southern state also reported 151 Covid deaths.

Fresh cases in Tamil Nadu stand at 1,449, the second southern state with most number of cases in a day. It also reported 16 deaths.

Neighbouring Karnataka too has seen a sharp drop in cases. It reported 522 cases and 13 deaths over a 24-hour period. The Karnataka government has made a negative RT-PCR test report and at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine mandatory for officers and staff on duty and artists performing at the Mysuru Dasara festival, which begins on Thursday.

West Bengal has reported 619 fresh cases and 11 Covid deaths. The West Bengal government, for the second year in a row, has decided to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival, which involves display of the city's top pandal themes before idol immersion, and urged the people of the state to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols.

Rajasthan with one new Covid case, Madhya Pradesh (10), Bihar (2) - three big states - reported Zero Covid deaths.

The coastal state of Goa, and a big draw among tourists, reported 86 new cases and two Covid deaths.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, reported 20 fresh cases and two Covid deaths while the neighbouring Delhi registered 27 new cases and no Covid deaths.

At 1,471 cases, Mizoram leads the northeastern states in most number of daily cases. The state also reported seven Covid deaths. A four-member central team, led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) consultant-epidemiologist Dr Vinita Gupta, arrived in Aizawl on Tuesday to assess the COVID-19 situation, amid the surge in infections in the state.