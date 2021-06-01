Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Covid Strain 1st Detected In India Named 'Delta Variant', Says WHO

The B.1.617 was recorded last October. It has been found in 44 countries, according to WHO. (File)

The coronavirus variant first found in India will henceforth be referred to as the "Delta variant", the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday. Covid-19 variants are to be known by letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatising nations where they were first detected, it said.

The new system applies to variants of concern -- the most troubling of which four are in circulation -- and the second-level variants of interest being tracked. "They will not replace existing scientific names, but are aimed to help in public discussion," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead.

Meanwhile, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended COVID-induced lockdown with some relaxations. Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7.

Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country .

