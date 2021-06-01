Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Covid Strain 1st Detected In India Named 'Delta Variant', Says WHO

The B.1.617 was recorded last October. It has been found in 44 countries, according to WHO. (File)
The coronavirus variant first found in India will henceforth be referred to as the "Delta variant", the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday. Covid-19 variants are to be known by letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatising nations where they were first detected, it said.
The new system applies to variants of concern -- the most troubling of which four are in circulation -- and the second-level variants of interest being tracked. "They will not replace existing scientific names, but are aimed to help in public discussion," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead.
The B.1.617 was recorded last October. It has been found in 44 countries, according to WHO.
Meanwhile, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended COVID-induced lockdown with some relaxations. Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7.
Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country .
Japan to extend its COVID-19 emergency aid to India
Japan is extending its emergency aid of nearly USD 14.8 million, which includes additional medical supplies, to India to help its "friend" fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Japanese foreign ministry.
India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the country''s total tally to 2,80,47,534. The death toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 daily deaths, said the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
"The Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 14.8 million US dollars to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India," Japan''s foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through this additional emergency assistance, and hopes that Japan's assistance will contribute to alleviating and containing the COVID-19 situation in India," it said.