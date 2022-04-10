Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Reports 1,150 New Cases, 83 Deaths

A reduction of 127 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

India reported a single-day rise of 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 4,30,34,217, while the count of active cases fell to 11,365, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 5,21,656 with 83 daily fatalities being reported.

The count of active cases currently comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 127 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Apr 10, 2022 06:08 (IST) US Warns Of "Arbitrary" Covid Measures In China As Shanghai Fights Surge

The United States on Saturday warned of "arbitrary" Covid-19 measures in China and said it would let some staff leave its Shanghai consulate amid a surge of infections in the locked-down megacity.



