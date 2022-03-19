Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 2,528 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.42%

The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72 per cent.

India reported a total of 2,528 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,04,005. While death count rose to 5,16,281 with 149 fresh Covid-related fatalities on Thursday.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.42 per cent.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 19, 2022 06:48 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Logs 61 New COVID-19 Cases, No Related Deaths

Tamil Nadu logged 61 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday. Tamil Nadu logged 61 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday. With this, the active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 730. As per data in the state government's COVID-19 bulletin, 127 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 34,13,521. In the last 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, 38,500 COVID tests were conducted in the state. Tamil Nadu has 335 COVID-19 testing facilities. Of these 69 are government-run and 266 are privately owned.