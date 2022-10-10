Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 2,756 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Covid Live: A decline of 658 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

India added 2,756 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,12,013, while the active cases dipped to 28,593, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,799 with 21 fatalities which includes 16 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 658 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

