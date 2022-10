COVID-19 LIVE: India reported only 1 Covid-related death on Wednesday.

India recorded 830 fresh coronavirus infections--the lowest single-day rise in 197 days, taking the total COVID-19 caseload to 4,46,45,768 in the last 24 hours.

The number of Covid-related deaths climbed to 5,28,981 with one new fatality on Wednesday, according to Union health ministry.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.