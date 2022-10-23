Coronavirus Live Updates: 2,112 New Covid Cases In India, Active Case Count Declines To 24,000

COVID-19 Live Updates: India reported 4 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 horus.

India reported 2,112 new infections raising the COVID-19 tally to 4,46,40,748, while the number of active cases declined to 24,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death count has climbed to 5,28,957 with four fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

