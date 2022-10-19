Coronavirus Live: India Reports 1,542 New Cases, 8 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Tuesday reported 1,542 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid cases 4,46,32,430.
The country also reported 8 new virus-related fatalities, bringing the death tally to 5,28,913.
The active cases decreased to 26,449 and comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.
An increase of 209 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
