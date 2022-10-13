Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 2,139 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Wednesday recorded 2,139 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,46,18,533, according to the Union Health Ministry.
A decline of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As active cases dipped to 26,292, the number of fatalities rose to 5,28,835 with 13 Covid-related deaths, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the ministry data stated.
Europe Likely To Witness Another Covid Wave, Warns WHO
Another wave of COVID-19 infections may have begun in Europe as cases begin to tick up across the region, the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.
