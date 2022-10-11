Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs 2,424 New Covid Cases, 15 Deaths In 24 Hours

A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India on Monday reported 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases dipped to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country also reported 15 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,28,814.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India: