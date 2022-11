COVID-19 LIVE: At least 2 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported 291 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,46,71,853. The country also reported 2 virus related deaths in the last 24h hours, bringing the total number fatalities to 5,30,614.

According to Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 5,123,

A decrease of 140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

