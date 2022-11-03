Coronavirus Live: India Sees 1,190 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,375 Deaths In A Day

India COVID-19 Live: India reported 1,375 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Wednesday reported 1,190 new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to 4,46,55,828.

The death count due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,30,452 with 1,375 more fatalities, including 1,369 deaths reconciled by Punjab and two reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

