Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 408 New Covid Cases, 5 Deaths 24 Hours

India Covid Live: according to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported five deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,30,601.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 408 New Covid Cases, 5 Deaths 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 5 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday saw a single-day rise of 408 Covid cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,46,70,483, while active cases further declined to 5,881.

according to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported five deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,30,601.

Meanwhile, with more than 30,000 cases in 24 hours, China has seen a sharp rise in Covid cases--- breaking the previous high set on April 13 this year.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Why The Haste, Tearing Hurry?": Supreme Court On Election Body Appointment
.