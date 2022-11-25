Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 408 New Covid Cases, 5 Deaths 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 5 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Thursday saw a single-day rise of 408 Covid cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,46,70,483, while active cases further declined to 5,881.

according to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported five deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,30,601.

Meanwhile, with more than 30,000 cases in 24 hours, China has seen a sharp rise in Covid cases--- breaking the previous high set on April 13 this year.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

