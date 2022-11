COVID-19 LIVE: At least 11 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India reported 635 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,46,67,311.

The active cases declined to 7,175, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death count climbed to 5,30,546 with 11 fatalities which includes nine deaths reconciled by Kerala.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19: