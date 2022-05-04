Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 2,568 New Covid Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India records at least 20 Covid-related deaths in last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday reported 2,568 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,84,913. The country also recorded 20 new covid-related fatalities, bring the total number of deaths to 523,889.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.

More than 2,900 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,41,887.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

