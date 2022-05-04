Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 2,568 New Covid Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Tuesday reported 2,568 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,84,913. The country also recorded 20 new covid-related fatalities, bring the total number of deaths to 523,889.
According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.
More than 2,900 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,41,887.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
82 Lakh Deaths In 2020 In India, 1.48 Lakh Due To Covid: Centre
As many as 81.2 lakh people died in India in 2020, an increase of 6.2 per cent than 2019 when the country had registered 76.4 lakh deaths, according to data prepared by the Registrar General of India (RGI).
As many as 81.2 lakh people died in India in 2020, an increase of 6.2 per cent than 2019 when the country had registered 76.4 lakh deaths, according to data prepared by the Registrar General of India (RGI).