Coronavirus Live: India Reports Over 18,000 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths In 24 Hours

India on Wednesday reported a total of 18,313 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,39,38,764.
The active COVID-19 cases decreased to 1,45,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
According to government data, India also reported 57 Covid-related fatalities, taking the total number of death tally to 5,26,167.
The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.
Delhi Records 1,066 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate At 6.91%
Delhi logged 1,066 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department in New Delhi on Wednesday.
