Coronavirus Live: India Reports Over 18,000 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths In 24 Hours

India on Wednesday reported a total of 18,313 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,39,38,764.

The active COVID-19 cases decreased to 1,45,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to government data, India also reported 57 Covid-related fatalities, taking the total number of death tally to 5,26,167.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

